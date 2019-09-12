Assurance 2020: Davido Finally Proposes To Chioma; This Happened (Video)

Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido has finally proposed to his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland.

Concise News reports that the Babcock University graduate shared the news on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday night.

Clip of the moment Davido, 26 proposed to his lover, who “said yes” have also hit the cyber space.

Watch Davido proposing to Chioma below:

– Cheering moment Chioma said a ‘Yes’ to Davido – @iam_Davido ‘s proposal .pic.twitter.com/ySwcpsDKvW — SubDeliveryZone (@SubDeliveryZone) September 12, 2019

It would be recalled that recently, some reports were circulating that Imo-born Chioma is welcoming a baby boy with ‘OBO’.

Reacting to the news, Davido’s fiance took to her Insta story to debunk the claims.

Sharing a screenshot of controversial figure, Kemi Olunloyo’s post, Chioma, 24 wrote: “lmao, I’m sick of Nigerians na my pikin the dash ona”

Meanwhile Davido had in an interview revealed more about his upcoming wedding to Chioma, while clarifying reports about her rumoured pregnancy.

Asked if he was truly expecting a baby, the singer replied: “Wait and see now…this one is a special one.”

The two lovebirds who have been dating for a while met at Babcock University.

Although Davido welcomed two children into this world, none of them were from Chioma.

Davido has been receiving congratulatory messages from compatriots since he announced the news on his social media account.

His colleague, Tekno Miles was among well-wishers.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “My brother just got engaged ❤️❤️❤️💎💎❤️❤️💎❤️❤️ @iam_Davido happiness is all you will ever know! Love you bro”