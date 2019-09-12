Bukola Elemide, also known as Asa, has announced that her next album “Lucid” would be released on Friday, October 11th.

“I have waited a long time to share this with you. My new album #LUCID out October 11. Preorder now : link in bio #asa #lucid #newalbum,” she wrote on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

“Lucid” is coming as a follow-up to “Bed of Stone” which was released in 2014.

Early this year, 2019, Asa released two singles, “The Beginning,” and “Good Thing.”

Also, later on, she released “Beautiful Imperfection” in collaboration with a French composer Nicolas Mollard.

Asa has won the prestigious French Constant in Award in 2008 after the release of several albums including “Asa’’ – which topped radio charts across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Her music influence grew from her father’s music collection built up for his work as a cinematographer, with records featuring American, Nigerian and African soul classics such as Mavin Gaye, Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Sunny Ade, Diana Ross, and Miriam Makeba.