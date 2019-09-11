Ex-Mavin record artiste, Reekado Banks, has disclosed his reasons for dismissing his brother as his manager, Concise News understands.

According to Reekado, he made the move in order to ensure the growth of his vision.

He made the disclosure during an interview with Cool FM, where the singer noted that he needed someone who has worked with other artistes.

He said: “It was just next level dealings, I wanted to get somewhere else, the vision became a lot farther, like I saw farther than I used to see and I just needed somebody that’ll see as much, most especially someone that’s been there with other people (artistes).”

The singer however stated that he had no rift or whatsoever with his brother, saying: “But me and my brother are cool.”

When asked if Temi who has managed him since the beginning of his career was still a part of his team in any capacity, he answered: “Not at the moment.”

The former Mavin Records star is now been managed by Twenty20 media led by Davido’s former manager, Kamal Ajiboye.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer announced his exit from Mavin Record, a music company owned by Don Jazzy in December 2018.

The 25-year old artiste announced the departure after 5 years of working with the record label.