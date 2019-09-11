Watch Burna Boy's New Tune, 'Gum Body' Featuring Jorja Smith

Burna Boy releases the official music video to his new track dubbed “Gum Body” featuring English singer and songwriter Jorja Smith.
The song was directed by Meji Alabi and the collaborative effort is such a captivating song, with very melodious tunes, you do not want to be told.
See video:
Read Lyrics:
This beat ain’t normal
[Burna Boy:]
I dey call you no dey answer
I say make I call you some more
Yeah you leave me no choice, oh
Very soon I go appear for your domot
And you had the tight dress on
When I saw you last night at the club
Even though I had my dark shades on
I was looking at you all night long
I’m in the middle of the street
How did I ever let you leave? Oh no
Why did I drink this Hennessy?
Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah
[Burna Boy & Jorja Smith, {Jorja Smith}:]
Girl I don’t know what come over me
Girl I just want make we gum body
Don’t want to lose you to nobody no
My God e no go gree
And I don’t know what come over you
As you see me so I no gbadun {Yeah}
I swear to god ige gbu madu, oh
Ige gbu madu
{Hmm}
[Burna Boy, {Burna Boy & Jorja Smith}:]
No be small thing
‘Cause I’ve been I’ve been watching
Am I just drunk or something?
Oh I’m in love, in love, in love, in love
{Like a junky}
A junky for your loving
I must be high or something
But now it doesn’t really matter because
[Burna Boy & Jorja Smith:]
I’m in the middle of the street
How did I ever let you leave? Oh no
Why did I drink this Hennessy?
Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah
[Burna Boy & Jorja Smith, Jorja Smith:]
Girl I don’t know what come over me
Girl I just want make we gum body (Oh no)
Don’t want to lose you to nobody no
My God e no go gree
And I don’t know what come over you (Oh no)
As you see me so I no gbadun
I swear to god ige gbu madu ooh
Ige gbu madu
[Jorja Smith:]
I feel, I feel if I did not be without you
I’ll come take this chaos from you
I can’t take these lies anymore
It’s trying for me, it’s playing with you
Baby you’re drunk, maybe I’m too
Baby you’re a suffer or a soldier
Killer of your own heart
If you treat me kind and kept me close
Would we still part?
Isn’t easy with me
Jango just loosen myself up from what
I kinda should have been
Now I’m in the middle of the street
How did I ever let you leave? Oh no
Why did I drink this Hennessy?
Hmm, hm
[Burna Boy, (Jorja Smith):]
Girls I don’t know what come over me (Oh no, no, no)
Girl I just want make we gum body
Don’t want to lose you to nobody no
My God e no go gree
And I don’t know what come over you
As you see me so I no gbadu
I swear to god ige gbu madu, oh
Ige gbu madu
[Jorja Smith:]
I miss