Watch Burna Boy's New Tune, 'Gum Body' Featuring Jorja Smith

Burna Boy releases the official music video to his new track dubbed “Gum Body” featuring English singer and songwriter Jorja Smith.

The song was directed by Meji Alabi and the collaborative effort is such a captivating song, with very melodious tunes, you do not want to be told.

See video:

Read Lyrics:

This beat ain’t normal

[Burna Boy:]

I dey call you no dey answer

I say make I call you some more

Yeah you leave me no choice, oh

Very soon I go appear for your domot

And you had the tight dress on

When I saw you last night at the club

Even though I had my dark shades on

I was looking at you all night long

I’m in the middle of the street

How did I ever let you leave? Oh no

Why did I drink this Hennessy?

Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah

[Burna Boy & Jorja Smith, {Jorja Smith}:]

Girl I don’t know what come over me

Girl I just want make we gum body

Don’t want to lose you to nobody no

My God e no go gree

And I don’t know what come over you

As you see me so I no gbadun {Yeah}

I swear to god ige gbu madu, oh

Ige gbu madu

{Hmm}

[Burna Boy, {Burna Boy & Jorja Smith}:]

No be small thing

‘Cause I’ve been I’ve been watching

Am I just drunk or something?

Oh I’m in love, in love, in love, in love

{Like a junky}

A junky for your loving

I must be high or something

But now it doesn’t really matter because

[Burna Boy & Jorja Smith:]

I’m in the middle of the street

How did I ever let you leave? Oh no

Why did I drink this Hennessy?

Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah

[Burna Boy & Jorja Smith, Jorja Smith:]

Girl I don’t know what come over me

Girl I just want make we gum body (Oh no)

Don’t want to lose you to nobody no

My God e no go gree

And I don’t know what come over you (Oh no)

As you see me so I no gbadun

I swear to god ige gbu madu ooh

Ige gbu madu

[Jorja Smith:]

I feel, I feel if I did not be without you

I’ll come take this chaos from you

I can’t take these lies anymore

It’s trying for me, it’s playing with you

Baby you’re drunk, maybe I’m too

Baby you’re a suffer or a soldier

Killer of your own heart

If you treat me kind and kept me close

Would we still part?

Isn’t easy with me

Jango just loosen myself up from what

I kinda should have been

Now I’m in the middle of the street

How did I ever let you leave? Oh no

Why did I drink this Hennessy?

Hmm, hm

[Burna Boy, (Jorja Smith):]

Girls I don’t know what come over me (Oh no, no, no)

Girl I just want make we gum body

Don’t want to lose you to nobody no

My God e no go gree

And I don’t know what come over you

As you see me so I no gbadu

I swear to god ige gbu madu, oh

Ige gbu madu

[Jorja Smith:]

I miss