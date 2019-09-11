Ukraine Vs Nigeria: What Shevchenko Said After Match

The manager of the Ukraine side Andriy Shevchenko has said his team learned important lessons in their 2-2 draw with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the game which was played on Tuesday at the Dnipro Arena, saw the Eagles throw away 2-0 lead.

Speaking after the match, Shevchenko admitted that the Super Eagles were a tougher side and expressed happiness that his team is moving in the right path.

”It is very difficult to find the ideal at all. The team is moving in the right direction. It is impossible to compare today’s match with the previous one against Lithuania,” Shevchenko stated.

“It is a completely different team made up of players who play in different championships. But today’s game was very important, we received a lot of valuable information.”

Eagles Need Time

Julius Aghahowa has called for patience with the Super Eagles after they were forced to a 2-2 draw by Ukraine in a friendly encounter on Tuesday, Concise News reports.

Nigeria took a 2-0 lead into the second half of the encounter with the Europeans at the Dnipro Stadium but surrendered to get away with a draw.

Aghahowa who featured for the Nigerian side at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, has, however, called for the patience with Gernot Rohr’s men.

According to the former Eagles star, the new-look Nigerian side will gradually grow into a better team in the near future.

He lauded the determination of the players who he said were eager to play for the three-time African champions.

“We should let them progress gradually so that they can have a strong appearance when they get fully into the senior national team and hopefully with this crop of players, we are very sure that if we allow them to continue in their game, things will get better,” he told Brila.

“You can see some players are been selfish a bit because they want to do something special or something extraordinary to stamp their place in the team.”