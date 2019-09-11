Chelsea fell behind London rival in the latest UEFA club rankings as Arsenal who has been out of the Champions League for the third season remained in the top ten, Concise News reports.
Manchester City stays sixth and is joined in the top 10 by Liverpool (eighth), Arsenal (ninth) and Manchester United (10th).
Outside of England’s ‘Big Six’, Leicester City are the next highest-ranked English team in 59th place, their sole season, and run to the quarter-finals, good enough. Wolves, Burnley, Everton, Southampton and West Ham are all in a row from 82nd to 86th.
Uefa Club Rankings top 20 in order.
|Position
|Club
|County
|Coefficient
|1
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|121.000
|2
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|109.000
|3
|Barcelona
|Spain
|108.000
|4
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|104.000
|5
|Juventus
|Italy
|99.000
|6
|Man City
|England
|95.000
|7
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|86.000
|8
|Liverpool
|England
|85.000
|9
|Arsenal
|England
|81.000
|10
|Man Utd
|England
|78.000
|11
|Sevilla
|Spain
|76.000
|12
|Tottenham
|England
|73.000
|13
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|71.000
|14
|Chelsea
|England
|70.000
|15
|Roma
|Italy
|69.000
|16
|Porto
|Portugal
|68.000
|17
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Ukraine
|67.000
|18
|Lyon
|France
|64.000
|19
|Benfica
|Portugal
|64.000
|20
|Napoli
|Italy
|62.000
This season’s Champions League and group stage seasons start next week.