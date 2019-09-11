U-23 AFCON: How Nigeria Defeated Sudan - Eagles Star

Nigeria’s U-23 Eagles striker Ibrahim Sunusi has said the team went all out from the beginning of their game against Sudan on Tuesday, Concise News reports.

This news medium reported earlier that Nigeria bashed their foes 5-0 during the return leg of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Asaba after losing the first leg 1-0.

The win ensured Nigeria booked a spot at the U23 AFCON competition billed for Egypt in November and Sunusi is grateful to God for the ticket.

“Thanks to almighty Allah for giving us the victory in the match because before the match, we talked about the match how we must go through and how we have to get the result,” he told Brila FM.

“Our plan was to rush them in the opening first 15 minutes and another 15 minutes rush them again and take care of the game and that was how we started and the game went that way for us.”

Meanwhile, an ex-Nigeria international, Chief Segun Odegbami has blasted the world football governing body FIFA for handing former Super Eagles handler a life ban.

The former captain of the senior national football team said that the judgement by FIFA is not fair.

Speaking on a television sports programme monitored on Tuesday, Odegbami said that the offence committed by Siasia is not enough for FIFA to descend on him.

“Siasia’s offence to the little of my knowledge is his failure to respond to an email from the world football governing.

“You can’t earn such a punishment without committing a capital offense. That sentence is akin to taking Samson’s life because football is his life, as it is for some of us too.

“Why would FIFA destroy the reputation of a former player and celebrated coach, his livelihood and his future for the ‘sin’ of an intention to commit an offense, and not for the offense itself ? Yet, even the intent is still shrouded in secrecy weeks after the verdict.”