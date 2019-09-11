Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram handle to praise her ex-boyfriend Michael Awujoola aka Malivelihood, Concise News reports.

In a post she tagged ex-boyfriend appreciation day, the beautiful mother of one said she wished Awujoola was the father of her son, Andre.

She explained how happy she was while they were together, while revealing that he was the reason she had drawn the tatoo at the back of her neck.

She wrote “The tattoo at The back of my next ❤.. I really was in Love, Dammit…

The REAL MRX, We sure had so much fun..”

“GOD BLESS YOUR HOME,YOU MADE ME SO HAPPY… EVERYDAY I REGRET WHY KING AINT YOURS�� #EX APPRECIATION DAY” She wrote.

Malivelihood moved on to Deola Smart, his now fiancee and daughter of senator Adeyemi Smart, after he broke up with Tonto.

Meanwhile, the screen diva once admitted that her marriage to her son’s father, Olakunle Churchill was a “huge mistake.”

The actress parted ways with Churchill due to infidelity issues and has admitted she made a mistake marrying her former husband.