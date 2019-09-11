Afrobeat star Burna Boy was screened instructing security guards to escort a fan out of a concert, Concise News understands.

Burna Boy asked the fan to leave the front and stay at the back for not showing some form of excitements while he was performing.

The concert is believed to have taken place in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Burna boy has got to be the single most petty Nigerian to have ever lived 😂 pic.twitter.com/9XKOifytzP — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) September 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the wave-making Afrobeat singer added another feat for himself, as ‘Anybody,’ a song off the latest African Giant album was used on American movie , Ballers.

The series stars American actor and former professional wrestler, Dwayne Johnson.