Liverpool forward, Saido Mane has sent a clear message to his potential suitors by declaring he is comfortable and happy at Anfield, Concise News reports.

The Senegalese international has been on Real Madrid’s radar during the summer transfer window with reports saying that Zinedine Zidane is a fan Liverpool star.

The 27-year-old appears settled at Anfield, “To be honest, I’m really happy to be a part of the club, the family here,” Mane told Complex.

Mane won the Champions League with Liverpool last term and the Reds are aiming to win their first Premier League title this season.

As one of the most popular players in the squad and the stands, Mane playfully hit back at Roberto Firmino’s suggestion he is copying his goal celebrations.

He said: “Each player in this squad if you want to keep this celebration as your own it’s quite difficult because we score quite a lot.

“Bobby did that celebration two or three years ago, and I think he has had quite a few celebrations since.

“My celebration now is what I’m going to carry on doing throughout the year. ‘I know that Bobby will be copying me again soon, you’ll see.”