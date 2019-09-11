Presidential Election Tribunal: PDP's Wike Congratulates Buhari, Tasks President

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.

Concise News reports that Wike’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by Simeon Nwakaudu, his media aide.

The five-man panel led by Mohammed Garba in a unanimous decision dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate.

The panel said petitioners failed to convince the tribunal for the reliefs they sought.

In his petition, the PDP presidential candidate claimed that he won Buhari with over a million votes.

He also prayed for an order declaring that the president does not have the requisite academic qualifications to hold office.

But the petition was dismissed in “its entirety.”

However, Wike urged Buhari to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, “irrespective of their political leanings.”

“Governor Wike called on the President to work towards the unity of the country, noting that the country is divided,” Nwakaudu said.