Presidential Election Tribunal: PDP's Wike Congratulates Buhari, Tasks President
President Muhammadu Buhari gets congratulatory message (Photo: The Tide News Online)

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.

Concise News reports that Wike’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by Simeon Nwakaudu, his media aide.

The five-man panel led by Mohammed Garba in a unanimous decision dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate.

The panel said petitioners failed to convince the tribunal for the reliefs they sought.

In his petition, the PDP presidential candidate claimed that he won Buhari with over a million votes.

He also prayed for an order declaring that the president does not have the requisite academic qualifications to hold office.

But the petition was dismissed in “its entirety.”

However, Wike urged Buhari to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, “irrespective of their political leanings.”

“Governor Wike called on the President to work towards the unity of the country, noting that the country is divided,” Nwakaudu said.

Okorocha not left out

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District Rochas Okorocha has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

According to a press release issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said that the president’s victory is for all ”lovers of democracy in and outside the country as it signifies a light at the end of the tunnel for Nigeria’s democracy.”

Okorocha stated that with the victory, the president would be more encouraged to continue to work for the unity, progress and peace of the nation, without the distractions of the case.

He commended the tribunal members for “doing a good job and making the nation proud.”

The senator also commended Atiku Abubakar for “giving a good account of himself and for his contributions to the nation’s democracy.”