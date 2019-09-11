The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed an application filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strike out the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2019 elections Atiku Abubakar, for not joining the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Concise News understands that the Election Petition Tribunal dismissed the application during its sitting in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the Tribunal, the appeal by INEC was incompetent, as not including the Vice President cannot make Atiku’s petition incompetent.

Consequent upon this ruling, judgment on the main issue will, therefore continue.

The presidential tribunal is now set to rule on the petition by Atiku and PDP seeking to disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the 2019 presidential election.

A presidential delegation led by Buhari’s chief of staff Abba Kyari is already in the courtroom.