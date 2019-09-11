Nigerians have continued to express mixed reactions over Wednesday’s victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

Concise News reports that some of the respondents hailed the judiciary over the judgment while others expressed their reservations.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, in his reaction, expressed joy over the affirmation of the re- election of the president.

A statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday by Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, quoted Abiodun as saying that ” the development was a victory for Nigerians and democracy.”

“It is victory for Nigerians and democracy. It shows that while minority would always have their say, the majority would always have their way.

“I am very proud of the Judiciary. It has again for the umpteenth time demonstrated exemplary candour, courage and integrity on which modern democracies thrive,” he said.

Abiodun urged Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is the petitioner and the PDP candidate in the 2019 presidential poll, to consider the verdict as the voice of the people.

He called on all democrats to support Buhari “who has the divine mandate of God and endorsement of the people to keep leading the country till 2023.”

The Chairman of the Abeokuta branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Emmanuel Olu-Alade, in an interview with NAN also commended “the industry of the judges.”

”The judges have ruled based on the laid down rules of the law of evidence and have not allowed extraneous factors to influence them,” he said.

He commended Atiku for the boldness he had exhibited in presenting his case.

”At least, Atiku has satisfied his conscience and those of his party and supporters who might have exercised doubts over the re-election of Buhari,” he said.

The Chairman of the Ogun branch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sikirulai Ogundele, however, described the judgement as a “mess.”

Ogundele, in an interview with NAN, berated the Nigerian judiciary, saying that “it was not competent enough to deliver a fair judgment.”

“Personally, I’m not disappointed. It is expected of the judiciary as it had long been giving incompetent judgements.

”I don’t see them as competent and efficient enough to give a correct judgment.

“The judiciary has proven to the world that it has subjected itself to intimidation and harassment,” he said.

Ogundele added that “we have, however, agreed to move ahead to the apex court.”

A journalist, Ernest Nwokolo, said that the judgement had once again affirmed a fact of the law to the effect that ” he who alleges must prove.”