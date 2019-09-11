President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday while presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting tasked his 43 ministers to offer selfless service to the nation.

Concise News understands that the maiden meeting which was slated for last week was shifted to enable the ministers to study pending memos before the council prepared by deputizing bureaucrats.

It added that such memos, earlier filed by their predecessors, had since been returned to their respective ministries for the new ministers’ inputs.

According to the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the postponement of the meeting is due to the fact that all the memos earlier submitted to the council for consideration have been returned to the various ministries.

“This action will allow the ministers sworn in recently to have their inputs into the memos sent by their predecessors.

“Similarly, the period is to enable the ministers, who are still taking briefs from bureaucrats in the ministries and familiarising themselves with their workspace, to have more time to contribute to discussions at the meeting.

“They will also utilize the period of the break to work towards the early preparation and submission of the 2020 budget estimates.”

However, the meeting, which is the first under the second term administration of President Buhari, started around 11 am in the Council Chamber with a rendition of the National anthem.

President Buhari in his brief remarks at the beginning of the meeting reminded the ministers about the oath they took three weeks ago and urged them not to fail Nigerians.

At the meeting were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

After confirmation of the appointment of the 43 Ministers by the Senate and two-day retreat in the Banquet Hall, the ministers were sworn in by the President on the 21st of August, 2019.

Since the swearing-in, the President had given the ministers some weeks to familiarise themselves with their ministries.