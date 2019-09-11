Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is an early injury doubt ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Watford on Sunday, Concise News reports.

The 23-year-old missed Uruguay’s 1-1 draw with the United States in Missouri on Tuesday evening due to ‘muscular discomfort’.

Torreira is now travelling back from the United States to London and will need to be assessed by Arsenal’s medical staff.

Unai Emery’s side are due to travel to Vicarage Road to play Watford on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal will also be closely monitoring Granit Xhaka’s fitness after the midfielder revealed that he has been suffering from an Achilles problem since the start of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will be hoping that Alexandre Lacazette will be available after the striker was forced off with cramp in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham before the international break.

Joe Willock has also been rested during the international break due to a calf problem but is expected to be available for the trip to Watford.