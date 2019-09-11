Police Speak On Reported Ilorin Bank Robbery

The Kwara Police Command says it has arrested a man suspected to be of unsound mind for allegedly disrupting business activities at a first generation bank on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Concise News reports that the command’s spokesman, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, in a statement also dismissed reports that the incident was a bank robbery.

Okasanmi urged members of the public to disregard the reports and go about their normal activities without fear.

According to him, an alarm raised by a customer in the banking hall had forced customers outside and other bystanders to take to their heels.

He said: “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the unfounded news going round that armed robbers invaded a bank in Tanke area of Ilorin this morning (Tuesday).

“This has brought about some level of panic and agitation by the people.

“The command wishes to state that what actually transpired was that a man strayed into the said bank and started packing monies on the bank counter which eventually led to commotion in the banking hall.

“Policemen came in and arrested the suspect who was promptly taken away. Preliminary investigation, however, revealed that the suspect is of unsound mind.”

Okasanmi also said that calm had been restored in the area.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered an aggressive patrol of banks in the city to further instil confidence in members of the public.

He urged members of the public to be conscious of happenings around them and report any suspicious movement to the police.

Police arrest man for allegedly robbing, killing own brother in Ekiti

In related news, the police in Ekiti have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing his own brother.

The state Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo, who announced this in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, said that the suspect also stole a motorcycle belonging to his victim.

Asuquo spoke while parading the alleged killer and 24 other suspects for various criminal offences at the police headquarters.

The commissioner alleged that the suspect, who hailed from Jege in Kogi, killed his brother with a knife and a long screw driver on August 29.

He said the suspect with three others now at large invaded the victim’s house at Abe Cocoa area, Okeila, and stabbed him to death.

After allegedly killing the victim, the commissioner said the suspect went away with his Bajaj motorbike marked Ekiti ADK 100 UJ.

He said that the knife and long screw driver as well as the motorcycle had been recovered from the suspect.

“They hit him in the stomach and pierced his intestine when his wife and children were not at home,” he said.

Asuquo also alleged that the attackers drove a long screw driver into the deceased’s skull while struggling to rob him of the motorcycle.

Also recounting to newsmen how his brother was killed, the suspect, who described his brother as stingy, said he only hired his friends to help him collect money from the victim.

“I did not really follow them inside the room, but upon realising that my brother had been stabbed and was shouting , I then rushed in and wanted to rescue him but he bit me and chopped off my finger.

“The guys later came to my house to attack me. They wanted to sell the motorcycle, I resisted it. I was thinking of coming to the police to report when I was arrested with the motorcycle,” he said.

The command also paraded a 20- year-old, who with five other suspected armed robbers, invaded some hostels at Iworoko Ekiti on August 25 and in the process injured one Bello Ayodele Habeeb.

The suspect and other members of his gang were said to be dressed in army camouflage during the robbery operation.

The command had set up a unit of “Operation Puff Adder” and had reorganised its Special Anti Robbery Squad as part of efforts to make the state safe for all.