Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has given some marriage advice to actress Juliet Ibrahim, Concise News reports.

This is coming after Ibrahim narrated why she broke up with her immediate ex, Iceberg Slim, whom she claimed was cheating.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Maduagwu noted that being in relationship with a man who is broke is better than being with one who is morally bankrupt.

Sharing a photo of the actress with a photo of a wedding dress placed side by side, he advised her to go for men who are not morally bankrupt, if she wants to get married again.

He wrote “if you want to smell MARRIAGE again, avoid men who are morally bankrupt… My #dear, a man that can CHEAT on you for years without you knowing is morally bankrupt”

“Its even better to be in a #relationship with a #boyfriend that is BROKE, 🤷‍♂️because, one day, God will open doors for him, than a comfortable man that is morally bankrupt, 🤣 i prophecy to every woman reading this, may your future #husband never eat and swim in the valley of moral bankruptcy.”