The entertainment industry was thrown into a mourning session after robbers reportedly attacked and forced a Nigerian singer, Superior Emmanuel to him take poison.

Concise News understands that the singer was attacked on Lagos third mainland bridge last week and was thrown into the lagoon after taking the poison.

News of the incident was confirmed by singer, African China who shared a photo of Emmanuel on his Instagram handle with the caption “With so much pain in my heart I say Rest In Peace…my son @superioremma”

“He was attacked by rubber’s [sic] on third mainland bridge.. Last week Nigerian government do something we not safe in and outside Nigeria. Pls help me type R.I.P”

Reacting, actress Angela Okorie wrote “What a world May his soul Rest In Peace”

Also, Ruggedman wrote “God rest his soul brother”

@tushie_banqx wrote “Bros I still can’t believe. They killed my nigga. Collected his phone took his money and gave him snipper to drink. How can people be so wicked. Why. Why.”