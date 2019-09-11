Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Wednesday, September 11th, 2019.

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Hits Nigeria, Buhari At EU Parliament In Belgium

Amid his continuous agitation for Biafra, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said that “Nigeria is the problem”, while also accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of unfairly branding IPOB a terrorist organisation.

Okorocha Reveals What APC May ‘Disappear With’ In 2023

Former Imo state governor Senator Rochas Okorocha has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) could “disappear” with the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Speaking against the backdrop of the perceived injustice in the party at the national level, “worried” Okorocha fears the APC could cease to exist after the tenure of Buhari.

Diezani Forfeits $40m Jewellery, iPhone To Buhari Govt

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke has permanently forfeited the 2,149 pieces of jewellery and a customised gold iPhone, valued at $40m, recovered from her Abuja home to the federal government. Concise News reports that in a ruling on Tuesday, Justice Nicholas Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday held that Diezani, through her lawyer, Awa Kalu (SAN), failed to show cause why the items should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The first batch of Nigerians being evacuated from South Africa by the Federal Government following the ongoing xenophobic attacks would return on Wednesday by 2 p.m., an official has said. Concise News reports that Ibrahim Farinloye, Spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South West Zone, confirmed the development on Tuesday in Lagos. Tribunal Sacks Adeyeye, Returns Olujimi As Ekiti South Senator The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, nullified the election of Dayo Adeyeye – a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – as the winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial poll. Concise News reports that the tribunal, in a unanimous ruling, consequently declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Biodun Olujimi, the winner of the February 23 election. Banditry: Over 1,400 Killed Within Six Months In Nigeria – UN Over 1,400 people have been killed as a result of kidnapping and banditry within a period of six months, Concise News has learned. The United Nations Country Director, Edward Kallon disclosed this in Makurdi, the Benue state capital at a meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom. Police Confirm Attack On Fayemi As Hoodlums Hijack FUOYE Students’ Protest Persons suspected to be hoodlums, on Tuesday afternoon, hijacked a protest by students of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) and attacked the convoy of the wife of the Ekiti governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi. Mrs Fayemi was said to be returning from a tour of the 16 Local Government Areas of the state; on an empowerment programme.

Nigeria vs Ukraine: Super Eagles Concede Late Goals To Draw In Dnipro

The Super Eagles of Nigeria surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with hosts Ukraine in an international friendly played at the Dnipro Arena on Tuesday night. Concise News reports that debutant Joe Aribo opened the scoring for the West Africans when he brilliantly finished off a cross from Alex Iwobi, before Victor Osimhen doubled the lead with a well-taken penalty in the 34th minute. 2020 Olympic Qualifier: Nigeria Trounce Sudan In Asaba Nigeria U-23 football team on Tuesday defeated their counterparts from Sudan 5-0 in the second leg of their 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifier. Concise News reports that the match, which was played at the main bowl of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, saw the Nigerian team dominating the entire 90 minutes of regulation time.

