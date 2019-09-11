Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Wednesday, September 11th, 2019.
Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Hits Nigeria, Buhari At EU Parliament In Belgium
Amid his continuous agitation for Biafra, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said that “Nigeria is the problem”, while also accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of unfairly branding IPOB a terrorist organisation.
Okorocha Reveals What APC May ‘Disappear With’ In 2023
Former Imo state governor Senator Rochas Okorocha has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) could “disappear” with the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Speaking against the backdrop of the perceived injustice in the party at the national level, “worried” Okorocha fears the APC could cease to exist after the tenure of Buhari.
Diezani Forfeits $40m Jewellery, iPhone To Buhari Govt
Xenophobia: NEMA Sets Return Date For First Batch Of Nigerians Living In South Africa
Nigeria vs Ukraine: Super Eagles Concede Late Goals To Draw In Dnipro
