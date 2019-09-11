The Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai has said Boko Haram does not have any physical presence in any part of the country, Concise News reports.

Buratai also claimed that the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) does not have a presence in any part of the nation.

He spoke recently in Abuja at a summit tagged: Terrorism, Insurgency and Incidence of Electoral Violence in Nigeria: Role of Security Agencies,” organised by the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) and the Nigerian Army Resource Centre.

According to Buratai, the military had made massive progress in the protection of lives and property, notably in the North-east.

“We have made significant progress in ensuring that lives and property of the citizens are secured, particularly in the North-east where the Boko Haram terrorists have been denied physical presence in any Nigeria territory,” he noted.

“The Nigerian Army understands fully the fact that keeping the peace either at the national level and international level requires that we adhere to the extant rules of engagement. Where there are infractions or violations of human rights of the citizens, appropriate disciplinary measures are applied.”

In addition, he said, “As you are all aware, security and development are like Siamese twins and they move in the same direction.

“We, therefore, continuing to dissipate our energy, some of us have paid the supreme price and would continue to do so if need be in upholding the sanctity and integrity of our nation.

“We rely on the oath of allegiance we all swore at different points of our lives while joining the service.

“Let me therefore use this platform to say that the personnel of the Nigerian Army are deployed in all the geopolitical zones of the country to assist the police and by extension the civil authority to keep the peace.”