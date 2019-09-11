Julius Aghahowa has called for patience with the Super Eagles after they were forced to a 2-2 draw by Ukraine in a friendly encounter on Tuesday, Concise News reports.

Nigeria took a 2-0 lead into the second half of the encounter with the Europeans at the Dnipro Stadium but surrendered to get away with a draw.

Aghahowa who featured for the Nigerian side at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, has, however, called for the patience with Gernot Rohr’s men.

According to the former Eagles star, the new-look Nigerian side will gradually grow into a better team in the near future.

He lauded the determination of the players who he said were eager to play for the three-time African champions.

“We should let them progress gradually so that they can have a strong appearance when they get fully into the senior national team and hopefully with this crop of players, we are very sure that if we allow them to continue in their game, things will get better,” he told Brila.

“You can see some players are been selfish a bit because they want to do something special or something extraordinary to stamp their place in the team.”

The match was the Super Eagles’ first since they won the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Meanwhile, an ex-Nigeria international, Chief Segun Odegbami has blasted the world football governing body FIFA for handing former Super Eagles handler a life ban.

The former captain of the senior national football team said that the judgement by FIFA is not fair.

Speaking on a television sports programme monitored on Tuesday, Odegbami said that the offence committed by Siasia is not enough for FIFA to descend on him.

“Siasia’s offence to the little of my knowledge is his failure to respond to an email from the world football governing.

“You can’t earn such a punishment without committing a capital offense. That sentence is akin to taking Samson’s life because football is his life, as it is for some of us too.

“Why would FIFA destroy the reputation of a former player and celebrated coach, his livelihood and his future for the ‘sin’ of an intention to commit an offense, and not for the offense itself ? Yet, even the intent is still shrouded in secrecy weeks after the verdict.”

Concise News reported that the football governing body claimed that Siasia did not respond to two email messages sent to him to defend himself.