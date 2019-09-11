The Policy Innovation of federal government empowerment programme N-Power visited the scheme’s Situation Room on Tuesday, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that N-Power revealed this in a statement on its social media handle.

“Thank you to the Policy Innovation Unit for stopping by the N-Power Situation Room today,” a tweet from N-Power official handle read. “You rock.”

Programme To Commence

Meanwhile, the N-Power Tech Software is set to begin with the handlers of the scheme training the trainers for the programme.

This news medium learned that N-Power said this in a statement on Tuesday via its official Twitter handle.

According to the statement, the “N-Power Tech Software will train 4000 Nigerians in Software Programming and Digital Marketing.”

It told those who have been picked for the programme to watch out for more details which would be unveiled soon.

“N-Power Tech Software is set to commence but first, we spent all of last week, training the trainers,” the tweet read.