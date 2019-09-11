The asking price for Paul Pogba will not change in the January transfer window as Manchester United stick to their £179million (€200m) for the player to leave the club.

According to reports in Spain, United will continue to demand a mammoth fee for Pogba after successfully seeing off Real’s advances during the summer.

Pogba failed in an attempt to force his way out of Old Trafford during the summer, with Real Madrid the Frenchman’s main suitor.

Zinedine Zidane is still determined to sign Pogba and Spanish outlet Sport claim Real will revive their interest in the playmaker in January.

United’s first choice is to keep hold of Pogba and tie him down to a new long-term contract. Agent Mino Raiola has held talks with United to discuss Pogba’s future and the possibility of a new contract. The midfielder’s current deal ends in 2021.

Pogba himself wants to join Real and is keen to make his exit from United next year.

Pogba’s brother Mathias Pogba revealed this week his sibling was in contact with Zidane, saying: “I know he’s spoken with a few players, but not (Sergio) Ramos. Who? Oh, (Lionel) Messi.

“Sometimes, not always. Zlatan (Ibrahimovic). (Antoine) Griezmann, because of the national team.

“I don’t know about anyone from Real Madrid. Oh, (Raphael) Varane, yes, and yes, with Zidane, yes.”