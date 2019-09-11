The N-Power Tech Software is set to begin with the handlers of the scheme training the trainers for the programme, Concise News understands.

This news medium learned that N-Power said this in a statement on Tuesday via its official Twitter handle.

According to the statement, the “N-Power Tech Software will train 4000 Nigerians in Software Programming and Digital Marketing.”

It told those who have been picked for the programme to watch out for more details which would be unveiled soon.

"N-Power Tech Software is set to commence but first, we spent all of last week, training the trainers," the tweet read.

N-Power Tech: Queries Persist On Registration Process Plus Portal Opening

Nigerians have stormed the N-Power official social media handles to make inquiries about the N-Tech software registration, Concise News reports.

According to the statement, the "N-Power Tech Software will train 4000 Nigerians in Software Programming and Digital Marketing."