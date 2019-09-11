Joseph Icon, one of the injured students from the protest staged Tuesday by students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), has been confirmed dead on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, according to the Students Union President, Awodola Oluwaseun, said he was one of the victims that sustained gunshot injuries at a protest on Tuesday.

“Another student just died this morning. I am on my way there but I’m scared because police are on the street beating up any FUOYE student at sight,” he said.

Concise News gathered that the victim was a 300-level student and a campus comedian.

Ojo Raymond, the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), who was present at the hospital, said that the deceased died at the Federal Medical Centre, Ido in Ekiti State after he was moved from the medical center of the institution.

The students’ protest turned violent after police officers shot sporadically at them while they attempted to discuss with the wife of the Ekiti State governor, Bisi Fayemi, on poor electricity at the institution.

The school spokesperson, Godfrey Bakri, said on Tuesday he was unaware of the deaths. He told our correspondent he needs to get instruction from his principal before addressing the press.

And the police spokesperson, Caleb Ikechukwu, was not willing to speak about death. However, Ikechukwu had claimed that no gunshots were fired.