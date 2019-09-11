Davido’s crew member Peter Palmer Unuajohwofia has said there was no fight between Obama and the singer, Concise News reports.

Unuajohwofia uploaded a video on his Instagram page to dismissed the speculation, adding that Obama and his boss were on good terms.

A video suggesting that the team member had been kicked out of the singer’s house in Lekki, Lagos, had gone viral.

According to reports, the crew member held a broken bottle, while insulting Davido.

Unuajohwofia also attacked Instablog, telling them to always confirm a story before publishing.