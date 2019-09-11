Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is not bothered about winning the 2019 Ballon d’Or or FIFA Best Player of the Year, Concise News reports.

The Juventus striker, 34, also noted that he is not thinking of quitting the game at international level as he has confidence in the present Portugal team.

He bagged four goals on Tuesday in Portugal’s 4-1 over Lithuania in their Euro 2020 qualifier.

When asked whether he deserves the Ballon d’Or or FIFA Best Player of the Year), he said: “As I always say, I don’t live thinking about individual prizes.

“This is a consequence of what we collectively won. But it’s good, I won’t lie. The important thing was to help the team.

“I want to continue with the national team. I’m having a good time.”

The former Manchester United man missed out on this year’s UEFA Best Player of the Year award to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Playing in his 161st international, the 34-year-old notched his eighth hat-trick for his country and the 54th of his remarkable career.