The Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday convicted Chidera Ozirigbo, an internet fraudster (Yahoo Yahoo) and ordered him to forfeit $1,980 recovered during the investigation to the Federal Government.

Concise News understands that Ozirigbo was convicted after a plea bargain agreement applied on July 23 and filed on July 24, 2019.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Nkeonye Maha sentenced Ozirigbo to six months imprisonment with an option to pay N100,000 bail.

Maha also sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment with an option of N200,000 to be paid to the federal government.

Justice Maha stated that both counts will run concurrently.

She ordered that Ozirigbo’s Samsung Galaxy S8 and Hp laptop he used to perpetuate the crime, be sold and proceeds remitted to the federal government.

Justice Maha also ordered the convict to swear to an affidavit to be of good behaviour as failure to comply will attract judicial sanction to the defaulting party.

The EFCC alleged that Ozirigbo sometime in May fraudulently impersonated an American, Anthony Bennet to obtain 1,300 dollars from Evelyn Oker.

The anti-graft agency said that Ozirigbo commited an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) b (II) of the Cyber Crimes, Prohibition, Prevention etc Act, 2015 and punishable under Section (22) (2) b (IV) of the same Act.

Counsel to EFCC, Hussaina Gambo, said that following surveillance carried out on intelligence reports of cybercrimes and internet fraud activities in Imo, Ozirigbo was arrested by operatives of the EFCC on May 28.

“Investigations carried out into the case by operatives of the EFCC revealed that the defendant assumed the identity of Bennet to fraudulently obtain money from people,” she said.