The Scottish Civil Court on Wednesday ruled that his decision of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend the parliament was unlawful and illegal.

Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry brought the legal challenge against the prime minister to Scotland’s highest appeal court.

She said on Twitter that on Wednesday that alll three judges at the appeal court agreed the prorogation was illegal.

He tweet read: “Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that #prorogation is #unlawful.”

Jo Maugham, a lawyer involved in the case, said an appeal to the Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the United Kingdom, would begin on Tuesday.

Those bringing the legal challenge hope the suspension will be reversed, with Ms Cherry calling it an ‘undemocratic farce’.

A group of around 70 MPs had appealed against an earlier ruling that Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament was lawful.

Judge Lord Doherty originally dismissed a challenge against the suspension – which went ahead in the early hours of Tuesday – at the Court of Session last Wednesday, saying it is for politicians and not the courts to decide.

But three judges of the Inner House, the supreme civil court in Scotland, disagreed with Lord Doherty’s ruling. The UK Government plans to appeal against the latest ruling to the Supreme Court.