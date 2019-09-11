Davido‘s fiance, Chioma Rowland has reacted to reports of she welcoming a baby boy with the singer, Concise News understands.

There have been speculations that she welcomed a baby boy after controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo sent her a congratulatory message on Twitter.

In the early hours of Tuesday, September 10, Olunloyo announced that Chioma had put to bed, while assuring the celebrity wife that she would pay her a visit soon.

She posted: “Congrats Chioma on the birth of your baby boy. I will come visit you this weekend #Kemitalks #Kemiolunloyo”

Recall that there have been rumours that Chioma has been pregnant.

Reacting to the news, Davido’s fiance took to her Insta story to debunk the claims.

Sharing a screenshot of Olunloyo’s post, she wrote ” lmao, I’m sick of Nigerians na my pikin the dash ona”

Meanwhile Davido had in an interview revealed more about his upcoming wedding to Chioma, while clarifying reports about her rumoured pregnancy.

Asked if she he was truly expecting a baby, the singer replied: “Wait and see now…this one is a special one.”