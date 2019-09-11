Amid his continuous agitation for Biafra, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said that “Nigeria is the problem”, while also accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of unfairly branding IPOB a terrorist organization.

I’m glad to accept the invitation of a few MEPs to address the burning issue of IPOB agitation and what a NEW BIAFRA means for Africa. I look forward to leading IPOB in Europe to the historic encounter.

Venue: EU Parliament Building, Brussels,🇧🇪

Date: 10 Sep. 2019

Time: 4-6pm EST pic.twitter.com/D9Rvsl06qW — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) September 5, 2019

Concise News reports that in a paper presented by Kanu to the European Union (EU) Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday and made available by IPOB’s Deputy Leader, Uche Mefor, Kanu said that “after the Nigeria Biafra Civil war, Biafrans slowly rebuilt their world, but as far as Nigeria was concerned, they were not and never had been Biafrans, they were Nigerians from South east or Igbo-speaking Nigerians.”

He said the “Biafran war was airbrushed out of the Nigerian consciousness. Biafrans could only whisper about their loss.

“Joining the global Biafran diaspora was one option for those who could get out of the country; other remained in Biafra land, their Biafran identity amongst themselves, undiminished.”

He further stated that “Nigeria leaders particularly the present administration of Buhari continues to prioritize crushing assertions of Biafra identity has been the order of the day as even peacefully commemorating the war risks arrest, detention prohibited ill treatment or being shot”

He alleged that “in recent years the Nigerian state authorities have conducted three orchestrated campaigns against Biafrans, and the three Operation Python Dance military operations have been battles targeted against the Biafrans, the first being in 2016 and the second in 2017 and the third that is ongoing, all designed to undermine calls for Biafra self determination.”

“Operation Python Dance campaigns are laden with intimidation, serious and systemic human rights violations carried out by the state with impunity, and IPOB which is a voice for Biafrans for self determination, a non violent group being always targeted for destruction.

“It is the determination of the IPOB to ensure self determination by calling for referendum that the Buhari led Nigerian government decided to brand it as a terrorist organization, a proclamation the EU, the United Kingdom and United States of America have all rejected.”

According to the outspoken activist, “Nigeria is the problem not the solution, adding that Nigeria has always been a fiction because it was created for British administrative and colonial continence in 1914, having drawn together alleged desperate people into one entity”