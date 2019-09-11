Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2018 star, Bambam has added her husband, Teddy A’s surname to her profile name on Instagram, Concise News reports.

Teddy A and BamBam took their love affair to another level as they took the first step towards sealing the union in Ilaro, Ogun state on Saturday, September 7.

The duo shocked their fans earlier in August when they announced their engagement on their Instagram handles.

Their love has bloomed over time, despite many thinking that their affair was a strategy during the “Double Wahala” show.

Bam Bam’s name on IG was initially Bamike Olawunmi, but she has now added Teddy A’s surname “Adenibuyan” to it.