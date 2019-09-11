Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mike seem tensed as he awaits his fate on Sunday live eviction show, Concise News reports.

Having gone through the nomination process, housemates Tacha, Mike, Seyi and Khafi have been put up for possible eviction this week.

Meanwhile, Omashola being the veto power holder was nominated as well, but saved and replaced himself with Obafemi Awolowo’s grandson, Seyi.

Conversing with Khafi on Tuesday, Mike said he sensed that the nomination list is so strong and if he is not evicted from the show, there are chances of him winning.

Mike said: “if I still survive Sunday, I think I’ll win, that’s how strong I feel”