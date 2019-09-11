Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare music group has reminded fans of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show that he is entitled to support Tacha, Concise News understands.

Tacha, being a controversial housemate has always come under attack for one reason or the other since the commencement of the show on June 30.

But Peter who is a die hard fan of the Instagram queen took to his Twitter handle to remind the viewers that the show is just a game, adding that nobody is holy.

He criticised fans who have always lashed out Tacha for various reasons, while also admonishing them to also check themselves before condemning her.

He tweeted “nobody holy pass. World full of hate This is not about being a Role model. You are entitled to vote or support any of the housemates. But condemning them is wrong. BBN is a game, not war! She is this! she is that! Before you JUDGE her to make sure you are PERFECT! #Karma”

Recall that the entertainer was under attack after he vowed to gift Tacha the N60m prize money if she loses in the show.