Mercy, a housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has told her love interest, Ike, that she would only let them have sex when he engages her.

Concise News gathered this in the video which was available to the internet while she was having a conversation with her boyfriend and Diane, a fellow housemate.

The three of them were spotted talking about romantic relationships when Ike jokingly told his in-house girlfriend that she would have given birth to 3 or 4 children before the year runs out.

Mercy then shocked the gangsta by telling him that he would need to engage her before she would approve of them having any sexual relations.

“See ehn! Ike, let me tell you something. If you don’t engage me, no sex for you,” Mercy said with a serious look on her face.

Shocked by the statement, Diane exclaimed.

Not too long ago, the Abuja based damsel had once warned her man to desist from intruding on her privacy.

This occurred after Ike saw his love interest nakedness while she was bathing, despite being given several warnings.

Angered by his action, Mercy ranted after the shower time, saying her love interest was fond of doing that.

Mercy said, “Stop intruding into my privacy, Ike has the habit of entering the bathroom whenever I’m naked and I don’t like it.

“If your name is Ike try me again and enter the bathroom while I’m naked.”

Prior to that time, the duo had a heated argument after their Saturday night party, which brought them to insulting themselves.

In the same vein, she sometimes told the US-based Nigerian of how she would handle him unexpectedly.

Explaining how good she is in bed, she informed Ike that she will handle him until he begins to wash her underwear.