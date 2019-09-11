Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Mercy has told her love interest, Ike, that she would only let them have sex when he engages her.

She made this known while chatting with Ike and Diane.

The three housemates were spotted talking about romantic relationships when Ike jokingly told his in-house girlfriend that she would have given birth to three or four children before the year runs out.

Mercy then said Ike would need to engage her before she would approve of them having any sexual relations.

“See ehn! Ike, let me tell you something. If you don’t engage me, no sex for you,” Mercy said with a serious look on her face.

Not too long ago, the Abuja-based damsel had warned her man to desist from intruding in her privacy.

This occurred after Ike saw her naked body while she was bathing, despite being given several warnings.

Angered by his action, Mercy ranted after the shower time, saying her love interest was fond of doing that.

Mercy said, “Stop intruding into my privacy, Ike has the habit of entering the bathroom whenever I’m naked and I don’t like it.

“If your name is Ike try me again and enter the bathroom while I’m naked.”