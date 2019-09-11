Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Elozonam and Diane have been spotted making suspicious moves. Concise News understands that the suspicious movements transpired while other housemates were asleep late in the night.

As the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show gets more intense with the quest to go home with a whopping N60 million, four perceived strong housemates have been nominated for possible eviction, Concise News reports. Recall that Biggie had last week changed the nomination process, noting that it will no longer be in groups.

Curvy Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mercy has opened up on the reason she nominated Khafi for possible eviction this week, Concise News reports. Speaking to Biggie during her diary session on Monday September 9, she noted that she has no personal issues with her.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Frodd, has revealed that UK police Khafi is full of deceits, Concise News reports. Frodd made the revelation while speaking to Biggie during his diary session on Monday September 9.

Newly evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Venita has revealed that Khafi’s love interest, Gedoni initially wanted Mercy as a love interest, Concise News understands. Venita made the revelation while speaking on the kind of relationship that existed between she and Gedoni who was evicted on August 25.

Warri-born Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola again entertained viewers of the reality TV show, as he exhibited a funny scene after saving and replacing himself with Seyi, Concise News reports. Seyi, Khafi, Mike and Tacha have been put up for possible eviction on Monday, September 9.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website