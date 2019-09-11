UK metropolitan police and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Khafi has revealed that fine guys are not are specs, Concise News reports.

Khafi made the revelation while reminiscing about her love interest and former housemate Gedoni, who took a bow from the pepper dem edition on August 25.

Gisting with Frodd, Tacha and Omashola in the garden, Khafi noted that she was happy when she first came into the pepper dem house and saw that all the guys were cute.

“when I saw the guys on my first day, I was like Oh, my God, cool thing all the guys are fine cuz usually I don’t go for fine guys”

Reacting, Frodd and Tacha teased her as they sang a love song.

Recall that Khafi and Gedoni were first captured in a sex act in the house on Saturday, July 20th then again on Tuesday, July 23, and again on Monday, July 29.