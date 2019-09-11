Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Esther Agunbiade has opened up on reasons she initially turned down Frodd’s love advances, Concise News understands.

Esther was evicted from the show on September 1, making her the thirteenth housemate to be evicted since its commencement on June 30.

Recall that Esther once declined Frodd’s love request while she was in a romantic relationship with former housemate Nelson.

But speaking during an interview with Channels Television, the 22-year-old lawyer stated that Frodd’s sudden love interest in her for the first week of being in the house seemed like a game.

She said: “Towards the end of the first week, he was already telling me that he liked me. I thought to myself that this is a game and anything can be anybody’s game plan and I do not want to be anybody’s game plan, so I was being cautious around him.”

“I am somebody that likes her space and the first week, Frodd already wanted to start sleeping in my bed,” she said.

Stating that it took her a while to relate with people because she was being cautious, she said: “Frodd was the first person I had a serious conversation within the house and we found a common interest in our love for watching movies. So, the conversation just flowed from there.”

“Three months – which is the duration of the big brother show – is a long time but outside of that it could take a year for me to get to know somebody and it’s like he compressed one year into one week, that doesn’t work for me.”

She further noted that she is rooting for Frodd to win the grand prize of 60 million Naira.