Atiku Vs Buhari: Live News Update From 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

This is the Concise News live update as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will today deliver judgment in the petition filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Atiku Abubakar challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s win in the 2019 poll.

The tribunal on Aug.21 reserved judgment in the petition after parties adopted their addresses.

Chairman of the five-man panel of justices Justice Mohammed Garba had stated that the judgment date would be communicated to parties.

Buhari was declared the winner of the election after scoring 15,191,847 votes as against Atiku’s 11, 262,978 votes.

Live Updates From 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

Below are the latest news update from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal:

1. Buhari vs Atiku: Tight Security At Tribunal As Winner Of 2019 Presidential Election Is Decided

Security was beefed up on Wednesday within the vicinity of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, venue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Concise News reports.

The tribunal is set to deliver judgment in the petition filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the February 23 general election. Read more here.

2. Presidential Election Tribunal: PDP’s Atiku Defeats INEC

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed an application filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strike out the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2019 elections Atiku Abubakar, for not joining the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Concise News understands that the Election Petition Tribunal dismissed the application during its sitting in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the Tribunal, the appeal by INEC was incompetent, as not including the Vice President cannot make Atiku’s petition incompetent. More details here.

3. Tribunal Dismisses INEC’s Application To Disqualify Atiku’s Lawyer

An application by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seeking the disqualification of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar’s counsel, Livinus Uzoukwu (SAN), has been disqualified by the Presidential Election Tribunal.

INEC’S counsel, Ustaz Yunus Usman, had argued that processes endorsed by Uzoukwu were invalid because he was not a lawyer known to the Nigerian Judiciary. More here.

4. Tribunal Strikes Out Atiku’s Criminal Allegations Against Security Personnel

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has upheld an argument by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it was wrong by the petitioners to raised criminal allegations of intimidation against security personnel.

In its ruling on Wednesday in Abuja, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal said it lacked the vires (powers) to entertain any criminal allegations against any person, who is not before it. Full story here.

5. Buhari’s Academic Qualification Not ‘Pre-Election Matter’ -Tribunal

The Presidential Election Tribunal has dismissed the argument by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suggesting that the complaints by the PDP against President Muhammadu Buhari’s academic qualification for the 2019 election were a pre-election matter.

Concise News learned that INEC said the PDP’s demand should only be regarded as a pre-election matter.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) argument is that President Buhari did not meet the minimum educational requirements for emerging as a candidate for the election. Read story here!

More to follow…