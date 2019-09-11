2019 Guinness Undergraduate Scholarship: Requirements; How To Apply

The Guinness Nigeria undergraduate scholarship application for University/Polytechnic, 2019, has started, Concise News has learned.

This news medium understands that applications are invited from Nigerian students for the Guinness Nigeria scholarship 2019.

Guinness Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme Summary

The scholarship is part of Guinness Nigeria’s commitment to implementing transformative schemes that trigger youth development.

According to Guinness, the scholarship gives full tuition for students in Nigerian Universities and Polytechnics. Also, students from Guinness host communities are admonished to apply.

Eligibility For Guinness Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship 2019

– Applications are open to students studying the following courses: Engineering & Sciences – Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Lab Science, Microbiology, Bio-Chemistry, Marketing & Sales, Human Resources/Industrial & Labour Relations and Accounting.

– Candidates must be 1st or 2nd year students in Nigeria Universities or Polytechnics.

Guinness Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship 2019: Selection Criteria

– Candidates may be required to write an aptitude test

– Shortlisted candidates may be required to provide a letter of introduction from the Chairman of their Community Development Associations where applicable.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are required send the following details to info.gn@diageo.com



– Full Name

– University/Polytechnic

– Matriculation Number/Year of study

– Home Town/Local Government Area/State of Origin

– Phone Number/e-mail address

– Scanned copy of Student ID card or Admission letter

Application Closing Date For Guinness Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship 2019

23rd September, 2019.