167 Nigerians have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (E.F.C.C) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for alleged computer-related frauds.

The Director Of Operations, EFCC, Mohammed Abba, disclosed this at a joint press briefing by both agencies in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to Abba, the suspects were arrested barely one month when the operation rewired collaboration was launched.

He added that the sum of $169,850, as well as the sum of N92 million, four exotic cars and, landed property in Abuja and Lagos, have been recovered.

“From August 12, 2019, till date, the collaborative operation rewired coordinated by the EFCC Nigeria as an impetus to our sustained operation of perpetrators of various computer-related frauds have resulted in the arrest of 167 Nigerians for alleged computer-related frauds.

“We have also recovered from the arrested fraudsters, the sum of $169,850 as well as the sum of N92 million.

“Also, four exotic cars, plots of land in choice areas in Lagos and property in Abuja were also recovered during the collaborative operations.”

Meanwhile, the FBI legal attaché to the US Embassy in Nigeria, Ahamdi Uche, said that the US global reporting internet fraud body received a total of 20,373 Business Email Compromise complaints with losses of over $1.2 billion.

“In 2018, the IC3 (Global reporting internet fraud body), received 20,373 Business Email Compromise complaints with losses of over 1.2 billion dollars.

“The global goal of this operation is to send a message to all who participate in the scheme that they will be caught and prosecuted, regardless of where they are located.”