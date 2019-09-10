Afropop star, Yemi Alade, has signed a licencing deal with Universal Music France and Universal Music Africa, Concise News understands.

The singer made the announcement on her Instagram handle on Monday, September 9.

In one of her posts, she said: “God is the greatest @effyzziemusicgroup – congratulations @universalmusicfrance signs Licencing Deal with @effyzziemusicgroup for #Nigerian superstar @yemialade”.

Earlier this year, Tiwa Savage who left Mavin Records after seven years with them, signed a record deal with US-based Universal Music Group.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Ndani TV, Yemi Alade revealed that it may be possible for she and Tiwa to make a music collaboration.

She said: “it’s unfortunate the troubles and feelings that people keep stirring on our way, it probably will never allow us have a collaboration, because you’re not sure if the outcome will be positive or will be overrun or will be shunned by all the fights.”