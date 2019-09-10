The Presidency has said Nigerians are second class citizens in other nations because the country is not the way it is supposed to be, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, said this on Monday.

Adesina noted this at “Naija Youth Talk” programme organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Abuja.

He noted that Nigerians will not be exposed to Xenophobia if they love and live in the kind of country they want.

“We have a right to ask for the kind of country we want. A country where there will be no xenophobia; where nobody will tell us, go back to your country,” he noted.

“ If we have the kind of country we want, why would we go and become second-class or third-class citizens anywhere else? We should get the kind of country we want.

“But for us to get that kind of country, we must love our country and our country must reciprocate by loving us.

“The question then is, do we love this country? There is nothing better than loving the unlovable.

“If you love just the lovable, you have not done anything outstanding.

“Nigeria in its past and present state may be unlovable but it remains our country.”

Nigerians Ready To Return

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Monday said 640 Nigerians had expressed readiness to return home after renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

She said this when she appeared before the Senate Committee on Diaspora.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, two planes would bring these persons back to Nigeria with the number set to rise in the coming days.

She informed that eight South African policemen were facing court charges over their involvement in the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

“As I speak with you now, we have 640 Nigerians voluntarily registered to come home and they will be home in a couple of days and we believe that more will still be coming to register,” Abike said.

“Two planes will convey them. The envoy will be briefing the president. When we receive the first two batches, we will know how many more will come.

“With the envoy’s briefing to the president, we will be having everything in place. In the meantime, we continue to demand compensation for Nigerians that have been attacked in South Africa.”