The presidency has said no Nigerian was killed in the renewed xenophobic attacks by South Africans, assuring that those affected will be compensated, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this on Monday when she appeared before the Senate Committee on Diaspora.

She added that 640 Nigerians had expressed readiness to return home after renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, two planes would bring these persons back to Nigeria with the number set to rise in the coming days.

She informed that eight South African policemen were facing court charges over their involvement in the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

“As I speak with you now, we have 640 Nigerians voluntarily registered to come home and they will be home in a couple of days and we believe that more will still be coming to register,” Abike said.

“Two planes will convey them. The envoy will be briefing the president. When we receive the first two batches, we will know how many more will come.

“With the envoy’s briefing to the president, we will be having everything in place. In the meantime, we continue to demand compensation for Nigerians that have been attacked in South Africa.

Furthermore, she said, “eight policemen have been charged to court for their involvement in killings of Nigerians in South Africa and four more have been recently arrested.

“We are demanding that these investigations must end so that we can know exactly what is happening. As it is now, the move made by the government, Nigerians in South Africa are very excited about it.

“We continue to reiterate Mr. President’s directive that no Nigerian should be treated anyhow anywhere in the world.

“We assure Nigerians wherever they are that this government will continue to come to their aid.

“As for Nigerians in South Africa, we advise them to remain calm. There are some shops in volatile areas which should not be opened while we continue to engage to get justice for all Nigerians affected.

“We continue to demand compensation from South Africa for what has happened to Nigerians.”

The presidential aide assured that “The South African government has said that this will stop but their government needs to show the political will that it will stop and to do so, prosecute perpetrators of the crime.

“If you say cases are in court, let the cases end. Killing is a criminal offence and should be treated as such.”