Popular female Disc Jockey and singer, Dj Cuppy, has come out to say the reason she shed tears on Instagram live video last week.

Concise News earlier reported that the “Gelato” singer, who had an Instagram live interactive session with her fans on Wednesday September 4, cried uncontrollably and abruptly ended the session without giving an explanation.

Her action left her fans confused as to what could have been the reason behind the tears.

However, DJ Cuppy has taken to her Twitter handle to clear the air on her uncontrollable tears.

In her tweet, she recounted how she has been through some hard times, noting that she is back and stronger now.

She wrote: “Dear Cupcakes… Went through a bit of a rough patch but now I’m back stronger than ever! Thanks for your concern and messages!#GELATO”