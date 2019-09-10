Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described Nigerian senators as insensitive, warning that the masses would soon stone them, Concise News reports.

This comment came from the ASUU National President Biodun Ogunyemi who was responding to the proposed N5.5bn the lawmakers will spend on cars.

Ogunyemi spoke on Monday at the end of the ASUU National Executive Council meeting at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to him, “They (lawmakers) move about in armoured cars at a time when those who suffered in the rain and sun to put them in office are languishing in abject poverty.

“They are insensitive to the point that they are telling us they want to buy what they called exotic cars. It is provocative and by the time Nigerians become fully conscious, they will be stoned.

“A time will come that the rich would not be able to sleep when the poor are hungry, and that is what the Nigerian ruling class is not recognizing.”

On the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, the ASUU leader blamed it on leadership failure.

“Nigeria loses her respect to South Africa the moment we can no longer cater for our citizens,” he admitted.

“Even if we bring back people from South Africa and we don’t have plans for them, they’ll still find a way of going back.”

Also, he demanded for a declaration of a state of emergency on the education sector, saying “until Nigeria’s education is fixed, our problems may be multiplying.”