Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko has hailed the Super Eagles, describing them as a strong side ahead of their meeting on Tuesday, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Nigeria and Ukraine will take on each other in the European.

Speaking on Monday’s pre-match press conference, Shevchenko, who played for Chelsea, admitted that Nigeria parade many players in the English Premier League.

Gernot Rohr had picked Everton’s Alex Iwobi, West Brom’s Semi Ajayi, Brighton’s Leon Balogun, Stoke City’s Oghenekaro Etebo and Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho in his team for the clash.

According to Shevchenko, “The Nigeria team is physically strong, with good players, most of whom play in England.

“So tomorrow’s match will be very interesting.”

The match will be Nigeria’s first since they claimed the bronze medal at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Opportunity for New Players

former Super Eagles assistant coach Joe Erico has called on the team’s handler Gernot Rohr to give chance to new players in the clash with Ukraine, Concise News understands.

This news medium learned that the Super Eagles will take on Ukraine on Tuesday with Rohr calling up new players following a series of withdrawal.

Captain Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, and Henry Onyekuru would not take part in the clash on Tuesday due to injury concerns.

While speaking ahead of the clash, Erico said the tie against Ukraine will give new players the opportunity to also showcase themselves.

“It’s going to serve as an opportunity for them too to showcase their self. It doesn’t matter so much after all it’s just friendly,” he told Brila FM.

“It’s an international friendly but must we win by all cost? That is typical of Nigerians, they want to win by all cost. So I don’t see anything difficult in giving those players chance too.”

The clash will start by 7pm on Tuesday and it is the first for Rohr’s side after claiming the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.