A former Super Eagles assistant coach Joe Erico has called on the team’s handler Gernot Rohr to give chance to new players in the clash with Ukraine, Concise News understands.

This news medium learned that the Super Eagles will take on Ukraine on Tuesday with Rohr calling up new players following a series of withdrawal.

Captain Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, and Henry Onyekuru would not take part in the clash on Tuesday due to injury concerns.

While speaking ahead of the clash, Erico said the tie against Ukraine will give new players the opportunity to also showcase themselves.

“It’s going to serve as an opportunity for them too to showcase their self. It doesn’t matter so much after all it’s just friendly,” he told Brila FM.

“It’s an international friendly but must we win by all cost? That is typical of Nigerians, they want to win by all cost. So I don’t see anything difficult in giving those players chance too.”

The clash will start by 7pm on Tuesday and it is the first for Rohr’s side after claiming the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Ukraine To Ring Changes

Ukraine head coach Andriy Shevchenko has stated that he will make changes in his starting line-up from the set that defeated Lithuania 3-0 for the international friendly encounter against the Super Eagles.

Concise News reports that Tuesday’s encounter at the Dnipro Arena would be the first meeting between both countries at the senior level.

Shevchenko’s side defeated Lithuania 3-0 in their European Championship qualifier in Vilnius on Saturday.

“We will look at the reaction of the players.

“Still, the coverage was completely different. We will analyze how the muscles of the players react,” Shevchenko stated in an interview published on the official website of Ukraine Football Federation (UFF).

“After our training in Dnipro, we will decide on the players that will take to the field.

“I have the opportunity to give playing time to those players that did not play against Lithuania. I think you’ll see more of these names in the lineup.