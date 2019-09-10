The audio recordings of the conversations between the 15-man Saudi hit squad and their victim, journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has been revealed to the public for the first time.

According to Turkish newspaper, Daily Sabah, who ran the transcript of the whole conversation on Monday. It was reported that the conversations were recorded prior to and during the October 2, 2018 murder of the journalist at the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate.

The recordings were obtained by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization right after the gruesome incident and were shared with related Turkish authorities carrying out an investigation into the incident, as well as with international officials and institutions.

One of the recordings of the conversations between Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, the number two man of the hit squad, and Dr. Salah Muhammed Al-Tubaigy, the head of Forensic Evidence at the Saudi General Security Department who was in charge of dismembering Khashoggi’s body, are stamped 1:02 p.m., just 12 minutes before Khashoggi arrived at the consulate building to complete marriage procedures.

According to the released recordings, Khashoggi is greeted by a familiar face or someone he knows, gauging from his reaction. He is told that the Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi is also present in the building.

First, he is politely invited into the consul’s office on the second floor. When he starts to get suspicious, he is pulled by the arm. He then says; “Let me go, what do you think you’re doing?”

As soon as Khashoggi enters the room, Mutreb says: “Please sit. We have to take you back [to Riyadh]. There is an order from Interpol. Interpol demanded you be returned. We are here to take you.” To which Khashoggi responds: “There are no lawsuits against me. My fiancée is waiting outside for me.”

During these conversations, another unidentified hit squad member, probably portraying the “bad cop” during the interrogation, repeatedly tells Khashoggi to “cut it short.”

At 1:22 p.m. Mutreb asks Khashoggi whether he has any mobile phones on him. Khashoggi responds with “I have two mobile phones.” Mutreb asks “which brand” and Khashoggi says “iPhone.”

Following these conversations in the last 10 minutes leading up to Khashoggi’s death, the dialogue goes:

Mutreb: Leave a message for your son.

Khashoggi: What should I tell my son?

Mutreb: You will write a message, let’s rehearse; show it to us.

Khashoggi: What should I say, ‘see you soon’?

Unidentified hit squad member: Cut it short.

Mutreb: You will write something like ‘I’m in Istanbul. Don’t worry if you cannot reach me.’

Khashoggi: I shouldn’t say kidnapped.

Unidentified hit squad member: Take your jacket off.

Khashoggi: How can such a thing take place at a consulate? I’m not writing anything.

Unidentified hit squad member: Cut it short.

Khashoggi: I’m not writing anything.

Mutreb: Write it, Mr. Jamal. Hurry up. Help us so we can help you, because in the end we will take you back to Saudi Arabia and if you don’t help us you know what will happen eventually.

Khashoggi: There is a towel here. Will you have me drugged?

Al-Tubaigy: We will put you to sleep.

After he was drugged, Khashoggi says “do not keep my mouth closed” before losing his consciousness.

“I have asthma. Do not do it, you will suffocate me.” These were Khashoggi’s last words.